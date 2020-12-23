AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt committed to Balochistan’s socio-economic development: NA Speaker

  • He was speaking to Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, who called on him here, said a news release.
APP 23 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said the federal government was committed to socio-economic development of Balochistan in order to bring its dwellers’ life standard at par with other provinces.

He was speaking to Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, who called on him here, said a news release.

The issues pertaining to Balochistan’s development came under discussion during the meeting.

Asad Qaiser assured the JWP chief of fulfilling the promises, made by the federal government for the uplift of Balochsitan.

He said the present Parliament had resolved to play its role for the development of Balochistan, adding “The establishment of a special committee to monitor the solution of Balochistan's problems and development was a continuation of that resolve.”

Asad Qaiser said without peace, the dream of development could never be achieved in the province.

“Presently, Pakistan is facing an extraordinary situation and confronted by intrusion from the miscreants sponsored by our hostile eastern neighbor,” he noted.

JWP Chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti said development of Balochistan was the development of Pakistan.

He praised the formation of the special committee chaired by the Speaker of the National Assembly, himself.

Bugti maintained that the people of Balochistan could be brought into the national mainstream by alleviating their deprivations.

He also apprised the Speaker about the return of internally displaced Bugti tribes to their homes.

The Speaker assured Shahzain Bugti of all possible cooperation in that regard.

Asad Qaiser National Assembly Speaker Balochsitan Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti

Govt committed to Balochistan’s socio-economic development: NA Speaker

'Time for performance has arrived,' PM tells ministers that we can no longer adhere to lack of experience justification

Woman martyred, three injured as Indian troops target civilian population with heavy weapons

Senate polls cannot be held before February 10, clarifies ECP

Money laundering case: Assets of Shehbaz Sharif family seized

Google, Facebook agree to join hands against potential anti-trust lawsuit: Report

Shaheen XI exercise: Air chief flies hi-tech Chinese fighter aircraft

At 40.32%, Abbottabad’s COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC

Pakistan’s Current Account Surplus rose further, FX reserves at highest level in 3 years

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters