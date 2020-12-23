Govt committed to Balochistan’s socio-economic development: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said the federal government was committed to socio-economic development of Balochistan in order to bring its dwellers’ life standard at par with other provinces.

He was speaking to Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, who called on him here, said a news release.

The issues pertaining to Balochistan’s development came under discussion during the meeting.

Asad Qaiser assured the JWP chief of fulfilling the promises, made by the federal government for the uplift of Balochsitan.

He said the present Parliament had resolved to play its role for the development of Balochistan, adding “The establishment of a special committee to monitor the solution of Balochistan's problems and development was a continuation of that resolve.”

Asad Qaiser said without peace, the dream of development could never be achieved in the province.

“Presently, Pakistan is facing an extraordinary situation and confronted by intrusion from the miscreants sponsored by our hostile eastern neighbor,” he noted.

JWP Chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti said development of Balochistan was the development of Pakistan.

He praised the formation of the special committee chaired by the Speaker of the National Assembly, himself.

Bugti maintained that the people of Balochistan could be brought into the national mainstream by alleviating their deprivations.

He also apprised the Speaker about the return of internally displaced Bugti tribes to their homes.

The Speaker assured Shahzain Bugti of all possible cooperation in that regard.