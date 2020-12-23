KP CM decides to hold monthly review meetings on development projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday decided to hold monthly meetings of all regions on regular basis to ensure visible progress on development projects and resolve public issues across the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the administrative heads of departments, divisional and district administrations, police and other federal and provincial departments held here with the chief minister in the chair.

Members of the provincial assembly also attended the meeting. Progress on developmental schemes and redressal of public issues would be reviewed threadbare in the meetings.

The chief minister decided that all the Deputy Commissioners would also hold monthly meetings with the concerned provincial assembly members and line departments at district level.

Similarly, the incharge minister and administrative secretaries will also hold such meetings on monthly basis with the public elected representatives and submit report to the chief minister regarding the progress on developmental schemes and redressal of public issues.

The meeting reviewed progress made so far on the developmental projects in Southern Districts.

The meeting was given detail briefing on various developmental schemes in the entire region.

Elected public representatives from southern districts identified issues faced by the public of their respective constituencies and the chief minister issued directives to the concerned quarters for necessary steps to resolve all such public issues and apprise him about the progress in the next meeting.

Talking on the occasion, Mahmood Khan said that ultimate goal of his government was to give maximum relief to people and to resolve their issues immediately that was why he has decided to hold progress review meeting regularly so that timely completion of developmental projects and redressal of public issues could be ensured.

On the occasion, the issue of substandard construction work on the newly constructed building of Doaba Hospital Hangu was raised and the chief minister ordered immediate suspension of the responsible quarters of Communication & Works department at district level further directing.

He also directed the quarter concerned to remove all the deficiencies in the hospital building within one month time period and to hand over the building to health department for functionalization.

The chief minister directed the authorities of Public Health Engineering Department to carry out surveys and feasibility studies for launching projects to provide clean drinking water to the people of the areas in southern districts where there is issue of clean drinking water.

The meeting was informed that three different projects worth Rs. 40 million had been approved for the upgradation of existing gas infrastructure to address the issue of low gas pressure in Kohat District whereas a project worth Rs. 787 million has also been approved for gasification of the remaining areas of the district.

Regarding the issues in health sector, the chair directed the divisional commissioners for submitting a detailed report of the required healthcare staff in public sectors hospitals in their respective divisions.

He further directed the authorities of health department to initiate hiring process on the already sanctioned posts of these hospitals.

The chief minister, on the occasion, directed the authorities of Elementary & Secondary Education department to devise a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of old buildings of the schools and ensure provision of missing facilities in all the schools of southern districts.

He also ordered the higher education department to carry out feasibility studies for the establishment of colleges especially girls colleges in those areas where needed.

Moreover, the chief minister directed the district administrations and police of these districts to pay special attention to illegal encroachments in public areas, drug peddlers and anti-social elements and to initiate crackdown against them.