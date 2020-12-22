'Time for performance has arrived,' PM warns ministers that we can no longer adhere to lack of experience “excuse”

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that we will put pressure on ourselves to take our governance to much higher levels in our remaining tenure.

Addressing an event of signing performance agreements with federal ministers in Islamabad on Tuesday, Imran said it is time the ministers should improve their performances as the government has already completed two-and-a-half year-term.

He added that we have to take forward governance and improve the institutions. "We are bringing reforms in bureaucracy to enhance governance."

He said that it is time that we push ourselves to perform better. "Power Ministry is the biggest challenge this government is facing," he stated. "I cannot sleep when I think of the Power Ministry," the PM remarked.

"We no longer have an excuse that we're new and are learning because most of us came into power for the first time. The time for performance has arrived," he added.

He said that from now on, performance of all ministries will be evaluated. "After five years, it will be up to the people to decide whether we fulfilled our goals and promises made to them or not," he said.

He said that subsidies should be given for wealth creation. “The purpose of subsidies is to help the weaker sections of the society,” said PM Imran.

Imran Khan said that in order to overcome the economic crisis, “We have to increase our exports.” The PM said that the construction industry has witnessed an upward trend.

He said that the PTI government is also focusing on civil service reforms.