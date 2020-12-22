World
U.S Coronavirus Relief Bill allocates $500 million for Israeli military procurement
- According to the bipartisan coronavirus relief bill, $500 million have been allocated for Israeli Cooperative Programs, predominantly within the realm of defense and military hardware.
Updated 22 Dec 2020
Section 8072 of the relief bill indicates that this sum, which falls under the headings "Procurement, Defense-Wide" and "Research, Development, Test and Evaluation, Defense-Wide", are sub-divided into specific allocations, which are as follows:
- $73 million allocated by the Secretary of Defense for the Government of Israel for the procurement of the Iron Dome Defense System, to counter short-range rocket threats, under the terms of the U.S-Israel Iron Dome Procurement Agreement.
- $177 million allocated for the Short Range Ballistic Missile Program (SRBMD), for cruise missile defense research and development, and to "meet Israel's defense requirements consistent with each country's laws, regulations and procedures".
- $77 million for the upper-tier component to the Israeli Missile Defense Architecture.
- $173 million allocated for the development of a long-range ground and airborne detection suite.
