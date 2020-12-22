Citgo plans Q4 2021 overhaul at Corpus Christi refinery; may be postponed

HOUSTON: Citgo Petroleum Corp plans an overhaul at its 167,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company said on Monday.

The fourth-quarter 2021 turnaround could be rescheduled, Citgo said.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that Citgo was postponing planned maintenance scheduled for 2021 at the Corpus Christi refinery.

The move is motivated by the company's desire to maximize profit from the plant during the coming year when a vaccine for COVID-19 is being widely deployed, the sources said.

In an emailed statement on Monday, Citgo said "maintenance plans for our Corpus Christi refinery include a turnaround that is currently scheduled and budgeted for the fourth quarter of 2021."

"However, it could be moved based on customary planning and technical analyses being advanced by our operations and reliability teams. We expect to make a final decision early next year," Citgo added.

The company did not identify the units it plans to work on during the fourth quarter of 2021.