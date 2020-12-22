Navy seeks to import fuel from third party

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) has sought permission to import turbine fuel aviation high flash (JP-5) from a private party as refineries and OMCs have rejected to import small quantity of this fuel, well-informed sources in Commerce Ministry told Business Recorder.

Petroleum Division has approached Commerce Ministry stating that Directorate of Procurement (Navy) has to import turbine fuel aviation high Hash (JP-5) through a third party (M/s. United Enterprises, Karachi) to meet the strategic requirement of POL products, as the refineries have shown their inability to produce this grade, while Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have regretted to import due to meager quantity and storage constraint at port. Further, to meet their strategic requirement, Naval Headquarters is required to procure JP-5 fuel from a third party, which is a non-OMC once or twice in a year for which the third party firm requires NOC from Petroleum Division to complete its contractual obligations.

However, as per Sr.2, Appendix-B (Part-II) of Import Policy Order (IPO), 2020, only Oil Marketing Companies are allowed to import various types of petroleum products, therefore, M/s United Enterprises, which is a non-OMC, cannot import the JP-5t fuel as per IPO, 2020.

Therefore, it has been proposed that the Import Policy Order, 2020 may be amended to allow import of turbine fuel aviation high flash (JP-5) by Directorate of Aviation & Underwater Stores, Naval headquarters through a third party and allow import of subject fuel of 128,000 litters by M/s. United Enterprises to meet the existing requirement.

Para 21 of the IPO, 2020 grants the powers to Federal Government to allow import in relaxation of any prohibition or restriction imposed in IPO, 2020. Therefore, approval of the Federal Cabinet is solicited to allow the following permissions; (i) a one-time permission for M/s United Enterprises, Karachi to import 128,000 litters of turbine fuel aviation high flash type on behalf of Directorate of Procurement (Navy) to meet the strategic requirement ; and (ii) IPO, 2020 may be amended by including PCT code 2710-1914 i.e. Turbine Fuel Aviation High Flash (JP-5) at Sr. No. 2 of the Appendix-B, Part-II (Procedural Requirements) of IPO, 2020 and that Directorate of Aviation & Underwater Stores, Naval headquarters may import turbine fuel aviation high flash, as and when required, through a third party subject to confirmation from the Petroleum Division that the particular aviation fuel cannot be locally supplied.

