Continuous foreign selling affecting share prices, market sentiment: experts

KARACHI: The continuous foreign corporate selling has been affecting share prices and stock market sentiment in Pakistan, experts said.

During the past six years, total net foreign selling has been recorded at $2.1 billion, which is 15 percent of the market's free float capitalization.

In 2020 alone, net foreign corporate selling has clocked in at $529 million till December 18, 2020 (total net foreign selling: $504 million).

Syed Atif Zafar, Director Research and Chief Economist at Topline Securities said this follows foreign buying that came in on two major accounts in 2014/15 and 2017: Secondary Public Offerings (SPO) by the government in 2014/15. Two of these transactions, UBL and HBL attracted strong foreign flows of more than $1.0 billion, where UBL saw foreign investment of $310 million (81 percent of the offer) and HBL received foreign investment of $750 million (75 percent of the offer).

Lead up to Pakistan's upgrade to MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) as on the MSCI rebalancing day (May 31, 2017), gross foreign buying of $452 million was recorded.

