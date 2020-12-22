AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
US charges Libyan 'bombmaker' over 1988 Lockerbie attack

AFP Updated 22 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department announced charges Monday against a Libyan former intelligence agent who allegedly built the bomb that exploded aboard Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland exactly 32 years ago.

Attorney General Bill Barr said that "Abu Agela Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi" helped build the device that blew up the aircraft -- killing 259 people including 190 Americans aboard the US-bound flight, and 11 people on the ground. The man, more widely known as Abu Agila Mohammad Masud, is currently being held by the Libyan government, Barr told a press conference, voicing confidence he would be handed over to the United States for trial. "At long last, this man responsible for killing Americans and many others, will be subject to justice for his crimes," Barr told said in a press conference.

