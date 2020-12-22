WBG in process of preparing new CPF

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank Group (WBG) is in the process of preparing a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan that will outline its strategic support in the country for the period 2022-2026.

According to the World Bank, the WBG updates its strategy and work plan every four to five years to reflect the evolving priorities of its client countries. The CPF will closely align with Pakistan's development agenda.

As it elaborates its new CPF, the WBG has planned countrywide consultations with key stakeholders, including government, parliamentarians, the private sector, civil society organizations including women and youth groups, international financial institutions and the diplomatic community, media and academia. The consultations aim to gather diverse views from stakeholders on Pakistan's economic and social challenges and the ways in which the World Bank Group can best address them through the CPF. The Systematic Country Diagnostic (SCD) will inform the partnership framework. The SCD analyses the challenges faced by Pakistan, and presents priority interventions for ending extreme poverty and increasing shared prosperity in a sustainable manner.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face to face consultations have been extremely limited. A series of roundtables are planned from January 4th to February 19 with various groups of stakeholders. A schedule of consultations and readouts from the sessions will be uploaded. Online consultations are underway until February 19, 2021 through online surveys in English and Urdu.

