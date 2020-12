Jupiter and Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

PARIS: The solar system's two biggest planets, Jupiter and Saturn, are set to come within planetary kissing range in Monday's evening sky, an intimacy that will not occur again until 2080. This "great conjunction", as it is known to astronomers, occurs fortuitously on the winter solstice for those in the Northern Hemisphere, and the beginning of summer in the global south.

The two planets will, in fact, be more than 730 million kilometres (400 million miles) apart.