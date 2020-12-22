New Pak-Iran border crossing

That the news that Pakistan and Iran have opened up another border crossing to facilitate trade is a highly positive development. According to media reports, the border crossing inauguration ceremony was attended by Pakistan's Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Iran's Roads, Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammed Eslami. Pakistan's ambassador to Iran and other officials of the two countries also attended the border opening ceremony. It is important to note that the Rimdan-Gabd border crossing point will certainly help Pakistan increase its exports to the neighbouring country in a significant manner. This will throw up an opportunity for largely agrarian economy of Balochistan province to have new industries that cater to the impact demands from Iran.

SALEEM BALOCH (KARACHI)

