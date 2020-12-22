The threat of a 'strategic strike'

EDITORIAL: As India continues to relentlessly violate the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has warned of New Delhi's sinister plan to conduct a so-called strategic strike. Echoing that monition at a media briefing on Friday, Foreign Office spokesman exposed New Delhi's deeply concerning game plan. "We have learnt from credible source," he said, "that India is planning to undertake a military misadventure across the LoC/international border, for which it is trying to seek understanding from major powers (read the US)." Its solicitation of support is unlikely to be granted. Given its geostrategic partnership with India, the US and its allies may, indeed, want it to gain the upper hand in its conflict with Pakistan as long as it can do that on its own. But India's February 2019 Balakot misadventure has proved the real or perceived imbalance in the two countries' military strength was a factor in strategic miscalculation by that country of Pakistan's actual military prowess.

India, of course, wants to divert international as well as domestic attention away from its failure to suppress the freedom struggle in its illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. But any 'strategic strike' will not go unanswered. As the FO spokesman averred, "if any ill-considered misadventure is resorted to, it [India] will face an assured notch-up military response from Pakistan." This is no empty claim as amply demonstrated by this side in its retaliatory action to Balakot bomb dropping on a deserted spot, which was anything but a strategic strike. Pakistan Air Force gave more than a tit-for tat response, going across the LoC to answer back in kind, downing in the process two Indian jets and capturing a pilot. Like a one-trick pony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to using anti-Pakistan rhetoric and actions to rally support. He is now playing a dangerous game by planning to launch 'strategic strikes' against this country. Things in such situations, however, can easily spiral out of control. Anyone familiar with the old and new wars knows that misreading of an adversary's capabilities can lead to unforeseen, disastrous consequences. It is easier to start a war but not control the outcome, especially when an adversary is prone to underestimating its opponent's strength.

The ruling BJP-RSS combine in New Delhi has already created a precarious security environment in this region. Any new provocation will further aggravate the situation that may spark a bigger conflict. An all-out war between the two nuclear-armed nations can end up in a way that no one in this region or the wider world would like to see. It is imperative therefore that India's influential friends instill some sense in its rulers' heads. The FO spokesman said it has shared the information about the 'strategic strike' plan with world capitals. They must play their role in restraining India's aggressive intentions before it is too late.

