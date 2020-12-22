The timing of change

EDITORIAL: The Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf's manifesto for change resonated strongly with the general public culminating in its electoral victory in 2018; however, two and quarter years down the line there is a rising clamour for a more phased approach to change. From an economic perspective it is fairly evident that the harsh decisions taken by the economic team leaders subsequent to the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on 12 May 2019 comprising of severe contractionary monetary and fiscal policies that led to a speedy containment of the current account deficit (within less than a year) at the cost of a massive decline in productivity and a rise in unemployment are reversible in the twinkling of an eye. The more meaningful reforms which would have had a lasting impact on our economy that were agreed with the Fund with respect to improving the performance of the power sector, changing the tax structure to make it more equitable, fair and non-anomalous, plugging the massive annual drain by Public Sector Entities (PSEs) on the exchequer and reducing the budget deficit sadly remain pending to this day.

To argue that the government cannot undertake measures to achieve full-cost recovery by raising electricity tariffs (though ignored is the fact that performance of the sector remains appallingly poor) or raise taxes given the ongoing second wave of Covid-19, more deadly than the first, has considerable merit; however, the government is taking decisions that are at odds with this basic undeniable premise on three counts. Firstly, the decision to retrench Pakistan Steel Mills employees at a time when the second wave is upon us appears to be a very harsh decision as does tear-gassing the contract teachers outside Bani Gala. During the first corona-virus wave the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) extended loans to employers for payment of salaries at 3 percent for a period of three months (extended for another three) to ensure that no one was fired, a policy much appreciated; but then to fire PSM workers and contract teachers in Punjab (though they were assured their concerns would be dealt with but only after they were first tear gassed) during the second wave, however necessary from a financial perspective, is untenable and contradicts policies during the first wave.

Secondly, the current expenditure, notwithstanding repeated claims by the Prime Minister and the economic team leaders that "meaningful" savings have been affected in the Presidency, the Prime Minister's House and the Cabinet is simply not reflected in the budget documents. This is because total outlay on these items was too small as a percentage of the total budget to have made a difference. The civilian and military personnel's salaries were frozen this year to contain expenditure but it is relevant to note that running of civilian government outlay rose from 445.8 billion rupees last year (revised estimates) to 475.7 billion rupees this year - a rise of 6.7 percent and pension outlay rose to an unprecedented level of 470 billion rupees this year from last year's revised estimates of 463.4 billion rupees - a rise of 6.65 percent. The reduction in current expenditure in 2020-21 is sourced only to the largess due to the West's decision to defer the repayment of principal as and when due and interest payments on their loans as a consequence of Covid-19.

What was reduced in the current budget was the allocation for development programe by 49 billion rupees - with unconfirmed reports claiming that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects have slowed down considerably - a major source of erstwhile economic activity in the country with many Chinese companies expressing concern at delays in critical approval by the government. There is no doubt that China has emerged as a major player in Pakistan's economy and equally important is the fact that the CPEC is opposed by the West, particularly the United States, for multiple reasons including China's emergence as a financial hub. To add to this dynamic is India's opposition to the CPEC which has invariably put pressure on its trading partners to choose between Pakistan and India - a selection that has invariably favored India because of its large market and a healthy foreign exchange reserves position enabling it to import from recession-ridden countries. Thus it is critical for Pakistan to be in business on both sides of the stumps to ensure that it remains in the game. To publicly support one over another - however moral that stance maybe - is a luxury simply not available to Pakistan's leadership today given our current dependence on foreign loans and on international trade.

Whether it's due to the penchant for procuring expensive loans from abroad by the previous Finance Minister Ishaq Dar or the penchant of the current team to steadily increase public debt (domestic and foreign) the fact is that Pakistan's indebtedness is rising over time in spite of claims that the government has retired debt incurred by the PML-N.

Thirdly, there has been little effort to change the heavy reliance on withholding taxes in the sales tax mode (accounting for over 70 percent of direct taxes collected though it is a indirect tax and therefore its incidence is greater on the poor than on the rich) and on fuel which has a direct bearing on input costs that disables the local producer from competing in the international market as well as the domestic market given the ongoing smuggling through our porous borders.

There is, therefore, an urgent need for the government to phase out reforms in power and tax sectors that would have long term repercussions on the pocketbook of the middle to poor income earners but that does not imply abandoning reforms designed to improve sector performance. Disturbingly, that was pledged by the economic team to the IMF last year, a pledge that unfortunately remains unmet to this day.

