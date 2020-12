SU signs MoU with Malaysian varsity

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh (SU) and the University Putra Malaysia (UPM) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint research, exchange of scholars and establish educational cooperation between the two institutions.

SU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat and his Malaysian counterpart Prof Datin Paduka Setia Dr Aini Ideris of UPM inked the agreement at VC office, University of Sindh.

