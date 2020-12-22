PTI deceived masses in name of 'Madina state': Siraj

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said that how the rulers living in luxury palaces could understand the problem of a common man and make sincere efforts to address them.

Talking to JI workers here on Monday, he said the PTI was the continuation of the former regimes and it deceived the masses in the name of "change" and "Madina state." The PTI, he added, from the day it came to power, did nothing to bring reforms in any sector including the health and education which the prime minister had declared his priority. He said agriculture and industry and the public utilities were on the verge of collapse due to confused policies of the PTI. He said the PTI failed to provide relief to masses and arrange PPEs for the medical and paramedical staff during the pandemic.

He demanded the government to arrange vaccination for the masses on priority basis. Similarly, he said, the policy was developed to continue education activities in institutions because keeping the schools close for unlimited period was tantamount to playing with the future of the country. Senator Siraj said the country could not be put on the path of development without getting rid of the status quo forces.

