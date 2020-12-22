Punjab PA gives extension to four ordinances

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Monday gave extension to Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, the Companies Profits (Workers' Participation) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, and the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ordinance 2020.

The resolution for the extension of ordinances for 90 days was presented by Law Minister Raja Basharat, The South Punjab Institute of Science and Technology, Dera Ghazi Khan, The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2020 and The Punjab Privatization Board (Repeal) Bill 2020.

During the session, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi warned the members of the treasury benches that they should maintain order in the House otherwise he will adjourned the session.

Pervez Elahi also showed his displeasure for not releasing the funds for the projects approved by the Assembly. The Speaker referred the matter to the Special Committee No 12.

Earlier, opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said that party is united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. He said government miserably failed to bring down the prices of sugar and flour. He said that people were worried on the increasing prices of electricity and petroleum products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020