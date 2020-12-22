AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab PA gives extension to four ordinances

Hassan Abbas Updated 22 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Monday gave extension to Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, the Companies Profits (Workers' Participation) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, and the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ordinance 2020.

The resolution for the extension of ordinances for 90 days was presented by Law Minister Raja Basharat, The South Punjab Institute of Science and Technology, Dera Ghazi Khan, The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2020 and The Punjab Privatization Board (Repeal) Bill 2020.

During the session, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi warned the members of the treasury benches that they should maintain order in the House otherwise he will adjourned the session.

Pervez Elahi also showed his displeasure for not releasing the funds for the projects approved by the Assembly. The Speaker referred the matter to the Special Committee No 12.

Earlier, opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said that party is united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. He said government miserably failed to bring down the prices of sugar and flour. He said that people were worried on the increasing prices of electricity and petroleum products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Punjab PA gives extension to four ordinances

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

'Billion Tree Honey' initiative launched: PM highlights criticality of growth in exports

BoI to be reconstituted by adding Hammad as member

Governments urged to strictly monitor prices of eggs, ghee

There's no gas loadshedding in country: PD

Population, housing censuses-2017: Government likely to accept results despite MQM reservations

Hafeez describes tax-to-GDP ratio as 'pathetic'

Travellers coming from UK: Temporary restrictions put into effect

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.