Pakistani companies invited to start JVs in Belgium

LAHORE: The Pakistani entrepreneurs should step into the Joint Ventures (JV) with their Belgian counterparts and pharmaceuticals, gem and jewelry and diamond are the most lucrative areas.

Trade Commissioner of Belgium Abid Hussain said this while talking to LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Abid Hussain said that pharmaceuticals and gem and jewelry sectors of Belgium are advanced and abundant with opportunities for investment and joint ventures. The Pakistani businessmen should come forward and avail these opportunities. "A Pakistani company is already investing in pharmaceutical sector of Belgium but it should make strong presence in our country," he added.

He informed the participants that initially Gawadar and Port Qasim were developed by the Belgian companies. He said Belgium is one of the top 10 richest states of the world. It has advanced technology, high-tech industries and 85 percent of its production is being exported. He said Belgium is also leading coronavirus vaccine manufacturing. He said Pakistani companies must start joint ventures in pharmaceutical sector with their Belgian counterparts and enter into EU market.

While underlining the importance of trade and economic ties between the two countries, the trade commissioner said that both the countries should identify more areas for cooperation and should also introduce more tradable items to enhance mutual trade volume.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that traditionally, the balance of trade has been in favour of Pakistan. The trade volume between Pakistan and Belgium stands at around US$946 million. Our exports to Belgium stand at $598 million while our imports from Belgium are $348 million.

"From 2017 to 2019, a dip has been observed both in exports and imports figures between Pakistan and Belgium. Pakistan's exports to Belgium have gone down from $701 million in 2017 to $598 million in 2019 while the imports decreased from $366 million to $348 million in the same period," the LCCI President said and added that the major items of Pakistan's exports to Belgium are readymade garments, home textiles, hosiery items, rice, woven fabrics, tobacco, sports goods and cotton yarn etc. The items that are imported from Belgium include pharmaceutical products, weaving machines, waste of iron and steel, agricultural machinery, articles of plastic, electrical and electronic equipment etc.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that despite the tremendous trade potential that exists between the two countries, the volume of bilateral trade barely touched $950 million in 2019, showing a decrease of 4 percent as compared to the figures of 2018. The global imports of Belgium are around $426 billion while its global exports are around $445 billion. The LCCI office-bearers said that this global standing of Belgium in world trade essentially means that there is a huge potential to increase Pakistan's exports to Belgium. Likewise, there is also a tremendous potential for Belgium to become the main supplying market for our imports of essential raw materials, engineering goods, machinery and variety of services etc.

