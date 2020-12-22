AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
11 shops, restaurants sealed

Recorder Report Updated 22 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has 11 shops and restaurants for failing to comply with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

As per the details released by the district administration here on Monday, during an operation in Islampura, the Assistant Commissioner City with his team sealed Bashir Sons Pharmacy in Islampura while at Taxali Gate he sealed three restaurants, including Phaja Sri Paye, Tawa Restaurant and Ustad Kalayji Restaurant for failing to implement the SOPs.

Moreover, during an operation carried out in Barkat Market, the Assistant Commissioner Model Town sealed seven shops and food outlets for not complying with the SOPs. Commenting on the operations, the district administration said that their teams are present in the field to ensure social distance, and use of face masks and hand sanitizers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

