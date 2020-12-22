AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
NIC Peshawar hold 2nd graduation ceremony

Updated 22 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: National Incubation Centre, Peshawar hosted the 2nd Graduation Ceremony on Monday to celebrate the achievements of its third and fourth cohort startups.

Syed Aminul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, was the Chief Guest at the ceremony. He was accompanied by the political leadership from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, CEO Ignite, LMKT team and other dignitaries.

NIC Peshawar is an initiative of Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, funded by Ignite, and operated by LMKT in collaboration with PTCL.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Aminul Haque said, "The startups graduating today out of NIC Peshawar have delivered on the benchmarks set by their predecessors. The youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has always exhibited passion, motivation and steadfastness in all fields of life and they will continue to do so in the years to come. It gives me immense pleasure to witness and experience the innovative products and solutions developed by these startups to create a wave of disruption in the most conventional industries." He said, I'm happy that 5 graduating startups are led by Female Founders which shows a 33% engagement rate for women entrepreneurs from the KPK.-PR

