Raja Basharat asks Opp parties to submit resignations without delay

  • He said that if the opposition resigned, the speaker would deal with their resignations in accordance with the law.
APP 22 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja Monday said that if the opposition parties were serious about resigning from the assemblies, they should submit their resignation to the speakers without any delay.

However, he added, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted the opposition to come to the assembly and play its positive role.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said that there was no legal status of the resignations sent to the party leadership except for hoodwinking the people.

He said that if the opposition resigned, the speaker would deal with their resignations in accordance with the law.

Raja Basharat said that people had witnessed that the Lahore gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was the most failed one.

He said that Imran Khan was the elected prime minister and people have elected him for five years.

