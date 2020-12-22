Friendly foreign policy improved Pak's image amongst world Nations: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said that the ruling party has improved image of Pakistan in the comity of nations through friendly and pro-active foreign policy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that because of negative Indian propaganda, Pakistan was isolated in the region but now Pakistan has come out of isolation because of the friendly and positive foreign policy while collecting appreciation from the world for its approach to the world at large.

He said the Indian government has always manipulated Pakistan to divert attention of the from its internal affairs and also was fanning the flames of sectarianism in Pakistan.

Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Mushahid Hussain also said that Narendra Modi and his followers can go to any lengths to harm Pakistan but all political parties are united against India and will fight any aggression together.