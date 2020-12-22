Pakistan
ECP announces bye-election schedule for seven constituencies
22 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced the schedule of bye-election of two National Assembly and five provincial assemblies’ seats.
According to ECP notification, the commission has asked the electors to elect members parliament on their respective vacant seats.
The commission has issued schedule of national and provincial assemblies seats included NA-45 Kurram-I, NA-75 Sialkot-IV, PP-51 Gujranwala-I, PK-63 Nowshera-III, PS-43 Sangher-III, PS-88, Malir-II and PB-20 Pashin-III.
