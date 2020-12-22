Pakistan
CM tests positive for Covid-19
- He will perform necessary official matters from home, said a hand out issued here.
22 Dec 2020
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has isolated himself after being tested positive for Covid-19.
He will perform necessary official matters from home, said a hand out issued here.
The chief minister appealed to the citizens to pray for his early recovery.
Pakistan bans flights from UK in the wake of new coronavirus strain
CM tests positive for Covid-19
ECP announces bye-election schedule for seven constituencies
Nation needs to save environment as country's forest cover is less than world's average: PM
Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR
There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi
Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019
JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister
PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties
CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19
Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant
Read more stories
Comments