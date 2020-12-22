Pakistan
CM flays PDM over its selfish politics
- Meanwhile, the journey of development and prosperity would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PDM could not stop it, he added.
22 Dec 2020
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) attempt to politicise the coronavirus issue had ended in a fiasco.
Regrettably, the insensitive politicians have left no stone unturned to put the lives of the people at stake for their temporal benefits, he added.
In a statement issued here, he said the PDM was facing the consequences of its selfishness as people have left the opportunist cabal for its apathetic behaviour in the backdrop of the corona.
Meanwhile, the journey of development and prosperity would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PDM could not stop it, he added.
Pakistan bans flights from UK in the wake of new coronavirus strain
CM flays PDM over its selfish politics
ECP announces bye-election schedule for seven constituencies
Nation needs to save environment as country's forest cover is less than world's average: PM
Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR
There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi
Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019
JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister
PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties
CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19
Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant
Read more stories
Comments