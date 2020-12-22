AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
CDA to restore one window operations

  • There would be complete ban on rush and irrelevant persons at the facility, while priority would be given to elders and disables.
APP 22 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to restore one window operations with strict implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The federal apex agency had suspended the operations some weeks ago in wake of second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

According to CDA statement issued on Monday, applicants would be given the entry at the window on the date and time set by authority.

There would be complete ban on rush and irrelevant persons at the facility, while priority would be given to elders and disables.

Due to closure of one window the masses were facing difficulties in transfer of their properties and delay in work.

The process of receiving applications for all the other departments of CDA was also underway at one window, the statement added.

