Pakistan

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar self-isolating after feeling unwell

  • "Buzdar has suspended all his work engagements and has been advised by his doctors to rest," tweets CM Punjab's media team.
  • Usman Buzdar is currently self isolating at the CM house, says the team.
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Dec 2020

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is self-isolating on doctor's advice after feeling unwell, media team confirms on Monday.

Buzdar is self-isolating in the CM house, said a statement issued by CM's media team.

"Buzdar has suspended all his work engagements and has been advised by his doctors to rest," tweeted CM Punjab's media team.

As per Samaa, CM Punjab has been self-isolating after being diagnosed for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, at the time of filing the report, no official conformation came from Punjab government about CM Punjab being diagnosed for COVID-19.

He had chaired many meetings in the last one week.

It is worth to mention here that many politicians including Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Asad Umar, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and others have been infected with the deadly virus.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) statistics, the pandemic has claimed 62 lives in past 24 hours.

During the aforementioned period, 1,792 new infections were reported across the country. The total count of active cases is 40,491 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 5.15 per cent.

With fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 458,968. A total of 34,772 tests were conducted across the country during this period.

