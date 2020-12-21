AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Sindh

Recorder Report 21 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 14 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,333 and 737 new cases emerged when 9,322 samples were tested raising the tally to 204,840.

In a statement issued from CM House on Sunday, he said that 14 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,333 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 9,322 samples were tested which diagnosed 737 cases that constituted eight percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,231,728 tests have been conducted against which 204,840 cases were detected, of them 88 percent or 180,730 patients have recovered, including 950 overnight.

The CM said that currently 20,777 patients were under treatment; of them 19,917 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centres and 845 at different hospitals. He added that the conditions of 743 patients were stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 737 new cases, 542 have been detected from Karachi, including 169 each from South and East, 71 Korangi, 54 Central, 46 Malir and 33 West. Hyderabad has 54 cases, Jamshoro 17, Sujawal 13, Dadu 11, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Badin seven, Thatta, Khairpur, Tando Mohammad Khan and Matiari six each, Larkana and Kambar five each, Mirpurkhas, Shikarpur, Umerkot, Sukkur and Naushehroferoze four each, Tando Allahyar three, Jacobabad and Ghotki two each.

The CM has urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

