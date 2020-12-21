AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatari shares outperform on broad-based gains

Reuters 21 Dec 2020

DUBAI: Most major stock indexes in the Middle East ended higher on Sunday, with Qatari shares outperforming thanks to broad-based gains, while petrochemical shares weighed on the Saudi index.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.3%, hit by a 4.9% fall in Advance Petrochemical and a 3% drop in Jabal Omar Development.

The kingdom’s economy shrank more slowly in the third quarter as the government eased some coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic-hit oil sector continued to struggle, data showed on Thursday.

Dubai’s main share index settled 0.4% up, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.4%, while DAMAC Properties advanced 4.6%.

DAMAC shares surged over 14% during the day after it called a board meeting on Wednesday to discuss and consider a potential acquisition.

In a separate bourse filing, the firm clarified that the potential acquisition pertains only to increasing its shareholding in a project in London.

The Abu Dhabi index gave up early gains to close 0.4% lower. First Abu Dhabi Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender, retreated 1.2%, while telecoms firm Etisalat was down 0.6%.

In Qatar, the benchmark index climbed 1%, ending two sessions of losses, as most of its stocks were in positive territory. Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar led the gains rising 1.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.4%, helped by a 7.3% rise in investment bank EFG Hermes.

The International Monetary Fund has completed the first review of Egypt’s reform program, allowing the country to draw $1.67 billion under a stand by arrangement (SBA), the fund said on Friday.—Reuters

Qatari shares outperform on broad-based gains

Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF

Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations

Pakistan approaches UNSC over UN vehicle attack

Visa restrictions temporary due to Covid-19: UAE

80 die of Covid-19 across country

European neighbours shut doors to UK

Indonesian president inaugurates $3bn ‘strategic’ port

NTDC-Chinese firm dispute may disrupt aid: Ministry

Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets lawmaker

Nepal dissolves parliament after government infighting

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.