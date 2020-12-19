Colombia central bank statement on interest rate decision

BOGOTA: Colombia's central bank board held the benchmark interest rate steady at 1.75% for the third consecutive month at its Friday meeting, citing low inflation and continuing economic recovery, meeting analyst predictions. The following is a Reuters translation of the statement accompanying the bank's interest rate decision:

In its session today, the board of the central bank decided to keep the policy rate at 1.75%. This decision was made taking into account the following considerations:

Inflation in November was 1.49%, lower than expected by analysts and economic authorities.

The projection of the trajectory of inflation foresees low levels during the first quarter of 2021 and a subsequent acceleration during the rest of the year.

Inflation expectations for the end of 2021 and 2022 are 2.7% and 3% respectively.

The most recent economic growth indicators confirm the recovery of activity and this evolution is expected to continue in 2021.

The loan portfolio and interest rates continue to respond to monetary policy stimuli.

External financial conditions remain favorable for financing the Colombian economy.

Under these conditions, and taking into account the balance of risks, the board decided, by a vote of five to two, to maintain the intervention rate at 1.75%.