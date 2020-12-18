India planning surgical strike on Pakistan, says Qureshi in UAE presser

(Karachi) Special Assistant to PM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf has said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has just informed international media in UAE, we have very specific and reliable intelligence of Indian plans to attempt surgical strikes against Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, Moeed said: "We know that India is deeply unnerved because its acts of aggression against Pakistan through state sponsored terrorism and blatant disinformation based propaganda have been exposed."

He maintained that India is foolish to think that it could strike a united and proud nation that is a nuclear power. India's desperation has reached absurd levels against Pakistan, he added. "We have informed the world that we know exactly what India wants to do. We also know that some capitals were already aware."

Yusuf pointed out that we remind the world that peace is a collective responsibility. "The world must prevent India from destabilizing the region in its attempt to divert attention from its domestic troubles," he stated.

He said there is no doubt that Pakistan stands for peace but if provoked, our armed forces are fully prepared to thwart any aggression on our homeland and teach our enemy the lesson they deserve.

