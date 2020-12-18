33 more deaths, 1,374 new cases in Sindh: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing the Coronavirus situation with the media revealed that 33 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,270 and 1,374 new cases emerged when 12,859 tests were conducted.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said the overnight death rate of Covid-19 patients was increasing which could be assessed from the fact that 33 more patients died lifting the death toll to 2,270. He added “in October 2020 we had 119 deaths stemming from Coronavirus, in November 331 and in December, 309 deaths have been reported hitherto.”

“The situation is quite painful, therefore we all have to abide by the SOPs,” he urged.

The CM said the current detection rate had been worked out at 10.7 percent by detecting 1,374 new against 128,859 tests. He added that overall 2,191,706 samples had been tested against which 201,080 cases were detected, of them 88.5 percent or 178,027 patients had recovered, including 1,690 overnight. “Thanks to the Almighty, our recovery rate is better but it has only dropped down to 88.5 percent from 95 percent,” he disclosed.

Sharing statistics of the patients, Shah said that currently 19,783 [patients] were under treatment, of them 18,905 in home isolation, 14 at isolation centres and 864 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 761 patients was stated to be critical, including 73 shifted to ventilators.

Shah said that out of 1374 new cases, 1093 have been detected from Karachi, of them 431 from South, 264 East, 142 central, 102 Korangi, 101 Malir and 53 West. He added that 36 new cases had been detected from Shaheed Benazirabad, 30 Hyderabad, 25 Matiari, 21 Kashmore, 15 Kambar, 12 Khairpur, 10 each from Jamshoro, Ghotki and Larkana, nine Umerkot, eight each from Sujawal and Jacobabad, seven each from Sukkur and Naushehroferoze, six each from Tando Allahyar and Thatta, five Mirpurkhas and three Shikarpur.

Disclosing positive ratio of the past 10 days, the chief minister said Karachi had 19.53 percent, Hyderabad district 9.51 percent and rest of the province 3.98 percent.

