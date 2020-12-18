AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ali Wazir handed over to Sindh Police on remand

18 Dec 2020

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate in Peshawar remanded Ali Wazir – a National Assembly member from South Waziristan – into the Sindh Police’s custody after he was presented before the court on Thursday.

The move came after Wazir was arrested earlier on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him and several other PTM (Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement) leaders in Karachi after a recent public meeting.

It is mentioned in the FIR registered with the Sohrab Goth Police Station that they committed several offences, including delivering hate speeches, hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against state institutions.

Wazir was taken into custody after he attended a ceremony held at Shuhada APS Public Library in connection with the sixth anniversary of the APS Peshawar, which had left 147 people, mostly students, dead.

PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, MNA Mohsin Dawar, Sana Ijaz and others are also nominated in the case registered after the December 7 rally held at Sohrab Goth. However, none of them were detained on Wednesday although many of them also attended the same event.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the arrest of Pakhtun Tehfiz Movement PTM MNA Mohammad Ali Wazir.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said that arrest of the elected member of the Assembly in this way was against the democratic traditions. He said that holding public meetings were no crime to arrest an elected representatives. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that cases registered against elected representatives and political leaders were baseless warning that such acts wont bring good results if the regime continued to muzzle the freedom of expression. —Agencies

Ali Wazir handed over to Sindh Police on remand

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Economy: IsDB sounds optimistic note

Coronavirus-hit governments should tax the rich: study

BoE ready to tolerate a Brexit inflation spike

Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman

71 Covid-19 deaths reported

Senate elections: MQM(P) pledges support to PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.