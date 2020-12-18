AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Major Gulf markets down; Egypt falls most in 2 months

Reuters 18 Dec 2020

DUBAI: Major Gulf markets finished lower on Thursday, while the Egyptian bourse saw its worst day in nearly two months, as stocks in the region struggled to sustain the momentum of recent gains fuelled by COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged down 0.1%, dragged by with retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair, which fell nearly 2%, leading the declines.

The benchmark, however, posted its first weekly gain in three, putting on 0.8% for the week.

Saudi Arabia’s economy shrank more slowly in the third quarter as the government eased some coronavirus restrictions but the pandemic-hit oil sector continued to weigh on the broader economy, official data showed on Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index retreated 0.4%, dragged by a 1% loss in First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 3.2% decline in real estate stock Aldar Properties.

But the Abu Dhabi index eked out a second straight weekly gain, adding 0.5%.

The Qatari index finished the session little changed, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 2% to become the top gainer. Among losers, Qatar National Bank shed 1.4%.

Dubai’s main share index firmed 0.4%, with Emirates NBD Bank gaining nearly 1% to end as the top gainer. The index managed to add 0.1% for the week.

Among other gainers, logistics firm Aramex and real estate company Dubai Investments added 1.4% each.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 1.3%, its worst session since Oct. 25, and fell 1.3% for the week.

Commercial International Bank and Eastern Company led losses, slipping nearly 2% and 1.2%, respectively.

Casual wear retailer Dice Sport and Casual Wear fell 3.7% after Egyptian Saudi Insurance House Reduced Stake In Co To 6.92%.

The Bahrain market was closed on Wednesday and Thursday for National Day holidays.—Reuters

