Allama Iqbal Industrial City: Businessmen seek 100 acres of land

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Bedsheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association on Thursday held a meeting with Punjab Minister for Trade and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal to discuss Small Industrial Estate policy, increasing exports and issues facing the association.

Association’s Senior Vice Chairman Bilal Jamie leading the delegation sought a piece of 100 acres land in Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad, consultation on SME policy-making and representation in the Board of PIEDMC.

He said “our sector has a share of 1.5 billion dollars in the country’s exports and with the cooperation of Punjab government these exports can be further increased.”

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the association should give a roadmap to increase exports and the government will provide every possible cooperation accordingly. He said the government was pursuing a policy of reducing dependence on imports and increasing exports and as a result of the government’s initiatives the country’s exports had increased. He said that unprecedented steps had been taken for the development of SME sector and cottage industry.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that an industrial estate would be set up near Multan on the Lahore-Multan Motorway. He directed to review the provision of transport for labour and set up a labour colony in M-III Industrial Estate Faisalabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020