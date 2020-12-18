Pakistan LNG seeks cargoes for March delivery

SINGAPORE: Pakistan LNG is seeking three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in March, a tender document posted on the company website showed.

The state-run procurement agency is seeking the cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis at Port Qasim, Karachi, for delivery over March 9-10, March 16-17 and March 22-23, according to the document.

The tender closes on Jan. 15 and remains valid until Jan. 25.

Pakistan LNG did not award an earlier tender seeking three cargoes for delivery in January as the offers were too high, three industry sources told Reuters.