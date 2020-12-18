SBP governor lauds efforts of NAB

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir Thursday met with Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal (Retd) and discussed various matters.

Dr Baqir lauded the NAB’s efforts for elimination of corruption from the country during the meeting with the anti-graft body’s chairman held at the NAB’s headquarters, said a NAB spokesman.

The NAB chairman said that eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money was the top-most priority of the NAB as faith of the NAB was a corruption-free Pakistan.

The NAB performance has been appreciated by reputed national and international institutions, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020