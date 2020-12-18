KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 17, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 564,378,154 298,193,872 25,322,144,359 12,283,033,471 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,296,042,537 (1,903,702,432) (607,659,896) Local Individuals 20,417,396,370 (20,200,447,012) 216,949,358 Local Corporates 8,284,569,522 (7,893,858,985) 390,710,538 ===============================================================================

