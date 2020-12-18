AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US EXIM board changes rules to help boost US competitiveness vs. China

  • Congress wants us to advance America's comparative leadership in the world with respect to the People's Republic of China, neutralize China, and get going 10 transformational export sectors.
  • EXIM will be able to approve a transaction even if it does not meet the 51% threshold.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: The Export-Import Bank of the United States said its board voted on Thursday to lower the domestic content threshold required for projects it backs from 85% to 51% for 10 sectors seen as critical to boosting US competitiveness versus China.

EXIM Chairman Kimberly Reed said the change would make it easier for the Bank to back transactions in areas such as 5G wireless technology where the old US content rule could not be met, and meet a congressional mandate.

"," Reed told an online event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations shortly after the board meeting.

The 10 sectors include artificial intelligence, biotechnology, biomedical sciences, wireless communication technology, including 5G, quantum computing, renewable energy, energy efficiency and storage, semiconductors, machine manufacturing, financial technology, water treatment and sanitation and high-performance computing.

The changes should help EXIM back more deals for US companies, Reed said, citing concerns among Trump administration officials and Congress about China's Belt and Road initiative and what she called its "debt trap diplomacy."

The new rules will allow projects or procurements to qualify for EXIM financing if they meet a 51 percent US content threshold and certain other requirements.

EXIM will be able to approve a transaction even if it does not meet the 51% threshold if it advances the comparative leadership of the United States relative to China, and the exporter provides a written plan for expanding US based jobs in the supported sector in the subsequent three to five years.

Reed said EXIM financing could make a big difference, noting that the Bank's support for a large LNG project in Mozambique had helped that country shift away from Russian and Chinese partners and choose a US supplier instead.

The Export Import Bank US EXIM board

US EXIM board changes rules to help boost US competitiveness vs. China

Pakistan Navy inducts state of the art battle ship ‘PNS Tabuk’

British High Commissioner calls on COAS bajwa

Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects

Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters