Mohammad Amir leaves cricket due to 'mental torture'

Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has taken an indefinite break from international cricket citing reservations with the national team management.

Amir – who made his return to international cricket in 2016 after serving five-year ban over his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal – said right now he is leaving cricket.

“Right now I am leaving cricket. I am being mentally tortured. I don’t think, I will be able to handle this kind of torture because I have been tortured a lot from 2010 to 2015,” Amir was quoted as saying by CricTracker.

The left-armer, who arrived at the scene in a T20I game against England in June 2009, participated in 147 international fixtures in which he took 259 wickets.

He was also part of the Pakistan squad which won the 2009 World T20I.

Furthermore, he said, “My personal decision to leave Test cricket was taken in a wrong way. My retirement was attached to my desire of playing T20 leagues.”

“I was wishing to invest everything in white-ball cricket for Pakistan. But every now and then some one or the other person came out with a statement. Our bowling coach came out and said, I ditched them, somebody says work load wasn’t properly handled,” he added.

Upon his return to the international side, Amir played a key role in Pakistan’s pace attack and helped the side won its maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy title back in 2017.

The 28-year-old claimed 11 wickets in 10 matches during the recently concluded Lanka Premier League, where his side Galle Gladiators played the final.