Dec 17, 2020
PM, Afghan president discuss Afghan peace process

  • The PM welcomed the recent progress in the Intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha.
  • A delegation from Doha-based Taliban’s Political Commission (TPC) is in Pakistan and will also meet the PM during their three-day visit.
Aisha Mahmood 17 Dec 2020

Welcoming the recent progress in the Intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support for a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The PM and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani discussed the progress in the on-going Afghan peace process in a phone call on Wednesday. The PM reiterated Pakistan's call on all the Afghan sides for taking measures for reduction in violence leading to a ceasefire.

The premier underlined that Pakistan's outreach to all Afghan stakeholders is part of its facilitative efforts to ensure progress towards an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement.

The two leaders also agreed to continue their engagement for supporting the peace process and enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

On Wednesday, a delegation from Doha-based Taliban’s Political Commission (TPC) arrived in Pakistan on a three-day trip. The delegation will also meet the PM during the visit which is taking place on Pakistan’s invitation as part of its efforts for outreach to all Afghan stakeholders for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

