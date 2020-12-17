Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has reportedly decided to use poppy for making morphine-based painkillers in the country, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

For this purpose, the Cabinet has constituted a Committee under the Minister for Narcotics Control comprising the Minister for Science & Technology and SAPM on Health, to suggest a holistic proposal for use of poppy for medicinal purposes.

This development was witnessed during a discussion on a summary of Ministry of Commerce, in which the Ministry recommended that import of Non-Prohibited Bores (NPB) arms and ammunition to the licence holder commercial importers across the country, AJ&K and GB be allowed on submission of NOCs acquired from the concerned Home Departments. The Import Policy Order (IPO), 2020 has banned the import of ammunition listed at Sr. No. 35-40 of Appendix-A of IPO, 2020. However, the import of some of the arms and ammunition is allowed subject to some conditions listed at Sr. No. 62 of import arms Appendix-B of the Import Policy Order (IPO), 2020. According to the Commerce Ministry, conditions for import of arms and ammunition were stipulated under the SRO 772(I)/2018 issued on June 19, 2018 which have now become part of the IPO, 2020. Before the notification of SRO 772(I)/2018, import of arms and ammunition was carried out on the basis of import authorization issued by Ministry of Commerce. However, SRO 772(I)/2018 simplified the procedure for import of arms and ammunition by allowing licence holders of arms and ammunition to import arms and ammunition without the requirement of seeking any import authorization from Ministry of Commerce.

Commerce Ministry was of the view that this procedure created some practical difficulties for import of arms and manufacturers especially for commercial arms dealers to import weapons as arms manufacturers and dealers in some foreign countries are not willing to sell weapons to them without any import authorization by a government agency. The other issue was that the customs authorities had expressed their concern regarding monitoring import of weapons without any specific import authorization issued by a Government agency.

Commerce Ministry further argued that in view of the difficulties faced by commercials dealers in importing arms and ammunition, it was deemed appropriate to amend the SRO 772(I)/2018 so that import of weapons allowed under the policy may be carried out without any hindrance.

In an inter-ministerial meeting held on May 07, 2020 attended by representatives of Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Interior, FBR and NADRA, it was proposed that the SRO 772(I)/2018 may be amended by adding the condition that import of arms and ammunition would also be subject to NOC’s from Ministry of Interior for licence holders belonging to Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and NOCs from the concerned Provincial Home Departments for licence holders belonging to the respective province. The condition of NOC would serve the purpose of end user certificate required by foreign dealers for selling arms to importers from Pakistan and it would also help in monitoring imports of arms by customs authorities. Subsequently, the proposal was shared with all the Provincial Home Departments, Ministry of Interior and FBR. The Government of AJ&K and Giligit Baltistan have asked for the same treatment as given to other province, i.e., issuance of NOCs for import of arms and ammunition by Home Department of AJ&K and GB. However, Ministry of Interior and FBR in their observations to the Prime Minister’s Office have stated that Ministry of Interior may issue NOCs for import of arms and ammunition by arms licence holders of AJ&K and GB. The Commerce Ministry has submitted the following proposals to the Cabinet, prepared after consultations with the stakeholders ;(i) import of arms and ammunition as stipulated at Sr. No. 62 of Appendix-B under Para-5 (B) of IPO, 2020 may be amended by adding the condition that import of NPB arms and ammunition would also be subject to NOC from Ministry of Interior for licence holders belonging to Islamabad and NOC from the concerned Provincial Home Departments for licence holders belonging to the respective Provinces; and (ii) import of arms and ammunition by individual and commercial dealers belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be subject to arm licences and NOCs granted by Home Department of Governments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

During discussion, it was pointed out that the proposal was not in line with the provisions of Article 151 of the Constitution. It was also suggested that the regulation of arms import should remain with the Federal Government, rather than transferring it to provinces. Alluding to the local arms manufacturing industry in the erstwhile FATA districts, the Prime Minister underscored the need for devising a policy for protecting the local arms industry by adding value to their products through a better marketing mechanism and augmented quality control.

The Minister for Interior, referring to the proposal submitted by the Commerce Division, informed the Cabinet that a policy regarding issuance of arms licences was ready to be presented before the Cabinet. It was suggested that the proposal of the Commerce Division be examined in the backdrop of the arms licence policy and a combined proposal be presented before the Cabinet.

Highlighting the need for ameliorating the quality of life of the people of merged FATA districts, the Cabinet members suggested that the widely cultivated poppy crop should be used for medicinal purposes. It was informed that poppy can be used for preparation of morphine based painkillers. Accordingly, the Cabinet was of the view that a committee of ministers should be constituted to suggest a viable proposal in this regard. The Cabinet returned the summary with the direction that the Commerce Division should bring a consolidated proposal, in consultation with the Interior Division, in the light of the new arms licence policy. The Cabinet further directed the Minister of Industries and Production to formulate a policy for protecting the local arms industry by devising ways and means to add value to their products through improved marketing mechanism and augmented quality control.

