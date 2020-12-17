Kot Lakhpat Jail: FIA team to interrogate Shehbaz, Hamza

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore has requested Punjab Inspector General of Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig to take necessary arrangements as a team of investigators wants to visit Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday (today) to quiz incarcerated opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz (Punjab’s opposition leader) in Rs 25 billion money laundering and possessing assets beyond means cases.

The request was made by FIA Punjab Zone-I Director Muhammad Rizwan through a letter sent to the IG Prisons on Wednesday. The letter states that the investigation officers (IOs) of the FIA want to interrogate and record the statements of accused Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday (17th December 2020) and accused Shehbaz Sharif on Friday (18th December, 2020).

“Therefore, you are requested to convey necessary instructions to the Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail to facilitate the interrogation and extend recording and typing facility as per rules/policy so that their statements may be recorded as per law,” the letter reads. The FIA director also asked the IG Prisons to provide a copy of the FIR No 39/2020 of the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle and “tentative questions” to be asked from accused Hamza and his father Shehbaz Sharif.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020