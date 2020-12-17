30 more die of Covid-19 in Punjab

LAHORE: Out of 16,931 tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, as many as 535 fresh coronavirus cases and 30 fatalities were reported in Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 128,673 and deaths to 3452.

With 126 more recoveries, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 115,424. On the other hand, 2,265 more people have recovered from coronavirus across the country, taking the total to 388,598. As many as 2,510 patients are in critical condition.

Health professionals have expressed concern over surge in COVID-19 cases and asked the people to strictly follow SOPs, wear masks, observe social distancing, wash hands at regular intervals and avoid big gatherings.

The Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PDM leadership endangered scores of lives in coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, a MoU signing ceremony between Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Punjab and Akhuwat Foundation was held at Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab Provincial Headquarters Lahore.

Chairman PRC Punjab Justice Sheikh Ahmed Farooq (Retd) and Executive Director Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib signed the MoU.

Sheikh Ahmed Farooq said that PRC will conduct different trainings including First Aid, Disaster Management and Youth as an agent of behavioural change for the students studying in University, Colleges and schools of Akhuwat Foundation. In addition to this, PRC Punjab in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation will register deserving beneficiaries for relief distributions. Dr Amjad Saqib said that Pakistan Red Crescent has been serving the humanity since inception of the country. He added that Akhuwat Foundation will arrange blood donation camps in collaboration with PRC Punjab and will provide assistance to PRC Punjab in its humanities initiatives.

