This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “PDM’s Lahore show” carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. The writer, Rashed Rahman, has concluded his argument by saying, among other things, that “only allowing the system to run as it should can hold out any hope over time of corrupt elements in the political class (including the PTI) being weeded out and replaced by better people. ‘Short cuts’ of the type the establishment trots out again and again despite experience proving their inefficacy, will not work.”

In my humble opinion, the country’s system has run out of ideas. It is time to redesign our political system. Unfortunately, however, there appears to be no effort on the part of political parties and the establishment to figure out how greater political stability and higher economic growth can be achieved in the country.

KAZIM PASHA (KARACHI)

