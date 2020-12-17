Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
17 Dec 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 16, 2020).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
487,912,304 259,541,555 24,033,237,444 11,261,011,276
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,895,648,360 (2,231,136,194) (335,487,834)
Local Individuals 20,280,385,206 (20,631,955,096) (351,569,891)
Local Corporates 9,024,372,635 (8,337,314,911) 687,057,725
===============================================================================
