KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 16, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 487,912,304 259,541,555 24,033,237,444 11,261,011,276 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,895,648,360 (2,231,136,194) (335,487,834) Local Individuals 20,280,385,206 (20,631,955,096) (351,569,891) Local Corporates 9,024,372,635 (8,337,314,911) 687,057,725 ===============================================================================

