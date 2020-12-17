AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
Dec 17, 2020
Yazici strikes as Lille keep pressure on Ligue 1 rivals

  • The 23-year-old calmly slotted home compatriot Zeki Celik's cutback to net for the 11th time in all competitions in a breakthrough season.
AFP 17 Dec 2020

PARIS: In-form Yusuf Yazici scored the winner as Lille eased to a 2-0 victory at Dijon on Wednesday despite uncertainty behind the scenes, piling the pressure on their Ligue 1 title rivals.

Table-toppers Lille sit three points clear of second-placed Lyon, who host Brest later in the day, with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain a point further adrift ahead of their match against Lorient.

Lille president and owner Gerard Lopez revealed earlier on Wednesday that he could sell the club to foreign investors, against the backdrop of a difficult financial situation exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm analysing the takeover offer I received," Lopez told AFP, adding that if a sale took place he would "completely withdraw" from the club.

"I'm happy that the work we've done and the sporting success we've achieved at Lille are being recognised by foreign investors in these difficult times for French football."

But Lille continued their serene progress on the pitch this season, as Turkish international Yazici gave them a 19th-minute lead with his fifth league goal of the campaign on only his third Ligue 1 start this term.

The 23-year-old calmly slotted home compatriot Zeki Celik's cutback to net for the 11th time in all competitions in a breakthrough season.

Lille thought they had been awarded a late spot-kick for a trip on Burak Yilmaz, but the decision was overturned following a VAR review.

Christophe Galtier's men did double their advantage in injury time, though, wrapping up the three points as Timothy Weah, son of former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, grabbed his first Ligue 1 goal since scoring for PSG in August 2018.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Montpellier slipped six points behind Lille with a 2-0 home defeat by Metz, while struggling Nantes conceded three times in seven second-half minutes to lose 3-2 at Reims.

