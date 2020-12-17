AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
Brexit trade talks to continue for ‘coming days’, UK PM's office says

  • Parliament will begin its traditional Christmas break on Thursday having completed all the legislation required for the end of the current Brexit transition period.
  • Time is now in short supply to reach an agreement with the EU and we expect discussions will continue over the coming days.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

LONDON: British lawmakers could be recalled as early as next week to legislate for a Brexit trade deal if one is agreed with the European Union, with talks expected to continue "over the coming days", Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Wednesday.

Parliament will begin its traditional Christmas break on Thursday having completed all the legislation required for the end of the current Brexit transition period, the statement said.

"Time is now in short supply to reach an agreement with the EU and we expect discussions will continue over the coming days," the statement said. "We will recall MPs (Members of parliament) and Peers to legislate for a deal if one is secured. That recall could be as early as next week."

Parliament would need to give lawmakers 48 hours notice for any recall.

