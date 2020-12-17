Country heading in right direction: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that there should be constructive and positive political debates on the public issues as the country was heading in the right direction.

In a private Tv (Mehran) talkshow pogramme, the president said positive criticism over the public issues was must but the opposition parties had been demanding something which was doing no good to the politics and the country.

The masses did not respond to their arguments as these were not public issues specific, he observed.

The president to a query, replied that the country was being economically strengthened despite the challenge of Covid 19. Industries had been fully functional whereas, rupee was being strengthened.

The government had financially supported the poor masses with Ehsaas programme during the Covid pandemic, he added.

“Pakistan is heading towards betterment and it is the change, I have been witnessing for the first time in the country’s history,” he added.

The president observed that judiciary had been stronger and efficient while the armed forces were not only defending the country bravely but also thwarted enemies’ nefarious designs.

The president said all should extend their cooperation for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The president expressing his dismay over opposition parties’ tactics referred to a statement of Ayaz Sadiq in the assembly, in which he tried to make controversial the arrest of Indian captured pilot Abhinandan.

The president to another question, said there was no bar on political debates in the country and underlined the need for constructive criticism over public issues.

He said when the judiciary decided in favour of opposition leaders, it was praised and if it decided otherwise, then it was blamed.

He said opposition’s demand of resignation of the prime minister was beyond his comprehension. On which basis they had been demanding! the president questioned and advised the political parties if they had any grievances, they should adopt the legal course.