AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM to visit UAE on Thursday

  • Foreign minister will hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest including regional and global issues.
APP 17 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 17-18 to discuss with the UAE leadership issues of mutual interests.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest including regional and global issues.

According to a press release of the foreign office spokesperson, the foreign minister will exchange views on bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, investment and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

He will also meet Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media.

The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad. Pakistan and the UAE enjoy historic fraternal relations, rooted firmly in shared history, common faith, values and mutual respect.

“High-level visits are an important feature, which not only exhibit cordial ties between the two countries but also accord the leadership an opportunity to give further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues,” it was added.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi

FM to visit UAE on Thursday

Pakistan desires reduction of violence in Afghanistan to bolster hope for peace pact: Qureshi

Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters