World
Erdogan says U.S. sanctions will not deter Turkey's defence industry
- Erdogan said the sanctions showed a hostile stance by the United States against its NATO ally, but that problems created by them would be overcome.
16 Dec 2020
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian defence systems will fail in what he said was their aim of deterring Ankara’s defence industry efforts.
In a televised video conference address, Erdogan said the sanctions showed a hostile stance by the United States against its NATO ally, but that problems created by them would be overcome.
